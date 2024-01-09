Manipur govt should grant permission for ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ without delay: Gehlot

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Manipur government should grant permission for the upcoming ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ without delay.

The yatra, to be led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to kick off from Manipur’s Imphal on January 14 and conclude in Maharashtra. It will cover 6,700 km in 66 days in 15 states spread across 110 districts. During the yatra, Gandhi will raise issues related to the public and will also listen to their grievances.

The statement of Gehlot came in the wake of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s remarks that after receiving reports from security agencies, a decision will be taken regarding granting permission for the rally.

Reacting to Singh’s statement, the former chief minister said, “Bharat Jodo NyayYatra is not for politics. There are issues like price rise, unemployment and increasing gap between the rich and poor. This is to take forward the issues raised during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ by Rahul Gandhi.”

“Bharat Jodo NyayYatra will give the message of love and brotherhood in the country. The permission should be granted for this yatra without delay,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Manipur Chief Minister while talking to reporters said, “The prevailing law and order situation in the state is very critical. Giving permission to Rahul Gandhi’s rally is under active consideration. We are taking reports from various security agencies. After receiving the reports from various security agencies , we will take a concrete decision.”

On Monday, Congress general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal held a meeting with the party’s Manipur unit to assess the preparations of the yatra, during his visit to the northeastern state.