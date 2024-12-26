Manipur CM urges new police recruits families to avoid political interference

In a bid to ensure transparency and professionalism in Manipur’s police force, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has urged families of newly recruited personnel to refrain from seeking political intervention in matters related to transfers and postings.

Speaking during an inspection of the Manipur Police Firing Range at Wairi Pangei, Imphal, he stressed the need for adherence to the government’s transfer and posting policy. “We should allow the young and fresh recruits to serve their state and nation according to the government’s policies. Political interference undermines the integrity and transparency of the police department,” Singh stated, highlighting the significance of discipline and accountability in law enforcement.

The inspection also showcased the construction of temporary barracks to accommodate about 1,946 recruits from the 10th and 11th Indian Reserve Battalions (IRB), who recently completed training at an academy in Assam. These battalions were raised to address critical highway security concerns in Manipur, a state grappling with prolonged unrest and volatile law and order scenarios. Out of these recruits, 800 to 1,000 personnel will receive advanced commando training at the temporary barracks. This training aims to prepare specialized rapid-response teams capable of managing crises effectively.

Singh emphasized that the recruits’ discipline and commitment were pivotal in the decision to construct the barracks and implement additional training. The CM reiterated the government’s focus on equipping law enforcement with adequate skills and facilities to handle emerging challenges.

The state has been navigating a challenging phase since inter-community violence erupted in May 2023, displacing thousands and straining local law enforcement. The state’s strategic highways, critical for connectivity and supplies, have become hotspots of tension, necessitating the deployment of specialized forces for protection.

Highlighting concerns over undue influence, Singh warned that political interference could erode the professionalism of the police force. He urged families to trust the system and allow recruits to serve without external pressure.

On a related note, the CM addressed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the state. Thousands displaced by violence are currently residing in relief camps, including those set up in educational institutions. Singh assured that prefabricated housing is being constructed at designated sites such as Phubala to provide these families with permanent shelter.

The state government has also ramped up procurement of advanced protective gear for its police force, including helmets, to ensure officer safety during crowd control operations. Singh condemned acts of violence and threats against police personnel, emphasizing the need to uphold their morale in such turbulent times.