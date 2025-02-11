Manipur Congress opposes President’s Rule, calls for democratic governance amid political uncertainty

In the wake of Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s resignation, the Manipur Congress has strongly opposed any move to impose President’s Rule or suspend the state’s legislative assembly, advocating for a democratically elected government to uphold stability and safeguard democracy in the conflict-hit state.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Keisham Meghachandra Singh took to X to voice the party’s opposition, stating: “For the people of Manipur, the Congress party opposes any move to impose President’s Rule in Manipur now, as well as any move to place the Manipur Legislative Assembly under suspended animation.”

Reiterating the party’s stance, he emphasised that Manipur needs a “democratically elected, popular government” to ensure stability and safeguard democratic principles in the state.

Following Biren Singh’s resignation on February 9, speculation over the state’s political future has intensified.

The BJP high command has summoned all its legislators from Manipur for a crucial meeting in New Delhi on February 12 to deliberate on the selection of the next chief minister.

While the ruling party searches for a new leader, discussions on imposing President’s Rule have gained traction in political circles, with some viewing it as a potential measure to restore order in Manipur, which has been embroiled in ethnic conflict since May 3, 2023.

Biren Singh’s resignation came amid mounting political pressure and speculation of a no-confidence motion against his leadership. He formally submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhawan around 5.20 pm on February 9, shortly after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.