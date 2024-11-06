Manipur CM hails Thadou Convention’s support for NRC, ‘War on Drugs’

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed strong support for the resolutions passed at the Thadou Convention, which endorsed both the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the state’s ongoing ‘War on Drugs’ initiative.

Speaking at the launch of the Chief Minister’s Coaching Scheme for Entrance Examinations to Professional Courses, Singh underscored the importance of safeguarding Manipur’s policies and indigenous rights, rejecting any compromises that could erode the cultural distinctiveness of the state’s communities.

At the convention in Guwahati, members of the Thadou tribe, the largest within the Kuki community, pledged their support for NRC and the anti-drug campaign.

In a notable declaration, the tribe emphasised its unique identity, affirming, “Thadou is not Kuki, or underneath Kuki, but a separate, independent entity.” This distinction highlights a shift among various ethnic groups to reinforce their heritage, as the Thadou community asserted their historical and cultural autonomy.

Singh welcomed this stance, noting that the convention’s support for the NRC and anti-drug efforts has been met with approval from numerous civil society organisations in Manipur.

“We cannot compromise on our policies in the name of peace or inclusivity by accommodating outsiders,” he asserted, reiterating the government’s commitment to protecting the rights of indigenous and long-established communities. “We must defend our cultural identity and remain vigilant in preserving what makes our society unique,” he added.

The Chief Minister also introduced a government-backed coaching initiative to assist Manipur’s students in competing for national entrance exams like JEE (Main/Advanced) and NEET. Aiming to bolster educational opportunities, Singh remarked that knowledge can reduce social tensions, encouraging students to impact society positively.

Under the programme, the government will fully fund students who pass an examination scheduled for March or April.