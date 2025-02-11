Gunmen abduct Statesman journalist, release him hours later

Veteran journalist and Special Correspondent of The Statesman, Yambem Laba, was abducted by a group of about 20 armed gunmen from his residence in Imphal at about 3.a.m. today, and released after several hours in captivity. According to a complaint lodged with the OC, Imphal Police Station by his brother, retired Army major Yambem Angamba Singh, the 69-year-old journalist was abducted hours after he had spoken to a local television channel about the proliferation of armed groups in Manipur.

The abduction occurred soon after the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, who has himself been accused of playing a partisan role in the ethnic conflict in the state. His administration, largely ineffectual in containing the violence in the state, has been accused of allowing civilians to raid police armouries and take away lethal weapons.

Laba in his writings had often highlighted the role of the Biren Singh administration in perpetuating the violence. In his article published in this newspaper on Monday, he had written, “Biren Singh is known to have utilised the services of non-state actors to intimidate his adversaries and critics. One MLA had her house raked with gunfire to keep her quiet.” Gunshots were fired at Laba’s residence on three instances in the past, once for writing that the choice before the people was to save either Manipur or Biren.

In his complaint to police, Major (retired) Angamba Singh said that Laba was taken away in his night clothes, and not even allowed to change. He sought urgent police intervention to search for the abducted journalist and get him released.

Police are questioning Mr Laba, who was released at about 1 p.m., to identify his abductors.