Security measures heightened in Manipur following Biren Singh’s resignation

Following Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation on Sunday, after months of facing political dissent and internal strife within the ruling establishment, security measures have been heightened in Manipur, particularly in the valley regions, as part of an emergency and crisis management strategy.

The resignation of the Chief Minister marks a critical juncture in Manipur’s volatile political landscape, adding another layer of uncertainty to the state’s ongoing ethnic crisis.

According to sources, senior police officials and security forces have been deployed across key areas, with a particular focus on the valley, which remains a politically sensitive zone. These measures are directed to prevent any potential unrest in a state that has already been grappling with prolonged ethnic tensions.

An adequate number of troops have been stationed across the region, ruling out the immediate need for additional Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The security apparatus is actively monitoring leaders and groups in the north-east state that could potentially incite violence.

Law enforcement authorities have deployed personnel equipped with drones, hand jammers, and other advanced security tools to tackle any disturbances.

Manipur has been facing ethnic violence for months, particularly between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The state has witnessed violent clashes, displacement of communities, and growing dissatisfaction with governance. Biren Singh’s tenure has been marked by mounting opposition, both within his party and from various ethnic groups, snowballing into his resignation.