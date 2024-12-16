Manipur CM accuses agencies of destabilizing state amid rising tensions

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday accused certain external agencies of attempting to destabilize the state, further aggravating the ethnic crisis In the state.

Speaking at the Vijay Diwas observance ceremony at the 1st MR Banquet Hall in Imphal, Singh highlighted the impact of politically motivated misinformation and one-sided narratives on the state’s stability.

Singh expressed frustration over the persistent challenges faced by Manipur.

He warned against yielding to external pressures, asserting that doing so would endanger the state’s future.

“This is a critical period for Manipur. We must approach it with sincerity and conviction to secure our future,” he stated.

Talking about the dissemination of false information about the state’s crisis to central leaders, which has led to confusion over potential solutions.

While acknowledging that some leaders understand the gravity of the situation, Singh noted that they too face significant challenges and pressures.

Singh condemned the 2005 Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with an armed group of around 20 members, asserting that it had contributed to the current instability.

He pointed out that the group was not declared outlawed at the time, which has allowed them to play a role in exacerbating the crisis.

The Chief Minister also attributed the state’s ongoing instability to politically motivated actions, including the spread of biased information.

He stressed the need for accurate and factual reports to be submitted to the central government to enable effective conflict resolution.

Meanwhile, Singh strongly condemned the recent killing of two migrant workers from Bihar in Kakching district’s Keirak area, describing the incident as politically motivated.

He alleged that such acts are part of an effort to create a false narrative that non-Manipuris are unsafe in the state.

Seven individuals have been detained in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing. Singh assured that the government is committed to identifying and bringing the culprits to justice.

To support the families of the victims, the Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh each.

He reiterated the state’s determination to protect all residents, regardless of their origin, while addressing politically motivated violence.