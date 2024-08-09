Manipur CM: 412 FIRs, 87 Arrests Over Illegal Poppy Cultivation in last 7 years

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has disclosed that 412 FIRs were lodged, and 87 individuals, including 16 village chiefs, were arrested in the last seven years in connection with illegal poppy cultivation in the state.

Between 2017 and 2024, authorities destroyed a total of 16,788 acres of illegal poppy fields, underscoring the scale of the problem.

During a session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, the CM responded to Manipur Congress MLA K Ranjit’s inquiry about the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, revealing that the pact, involving the central and state governments and various Kuki militant groups, has not been extended since February 29, 2024.

Originally signed in 2008, the SoO agreement aimed to bring peace by ceasing hostilities but was fraught with challenges. In March 2023, the Manipur government withdrew from the pact due to “unwanted activities” by the militant groups.

The connection between poppy cultivation and insurgency in Manipur is significant, as many insurgent groups have been linked to protecting and expanding these illegal operations to fund their activities.

The state’s efforts to curb these activities continue, but the nexus between insurgency and poppy cultivation complicates the maintenance of law and order.