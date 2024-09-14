Mangesh’s family changed statement under pressure: Akhilesh

As the death of Mangesh Yadav in an encounter with the police continued to be in the limelight Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of fake encounters.

“Mangesh Yadav was abducted from his home and killed. I met his family yesterday to know the truth. The UP Police is conspiring and carrying out fake encounters before pressurising the family members to sing to their tunes,” he alleged.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav, referring to a statement given by the family of the deceased, said anyone can give any statement due to the fear of the police.

He was honouring litterateurs, poets and journalists on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

When asked about his statement comparing saints in Ayodhya with mafias, Akhilesh Yadav, citing BSP’s slogan calling to hit Brahmins with shoes, asked why didn’t these people express their displeasure.

The saints of Ayodhya have taken exception to the intemperate remark made by the SP chief.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists held a massive protest in Lucknow against the Yadav’s statement. The activists raised slogans against the SP president and demanded an apology from him.

Reacting on the BSP supremo Mayawati’s blame on the SP over breaking the alliance after 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The SP-BSP alliance was poised to change the politics of the country but we were cheated.”

“It is a very small matter as to who did not answer whose phone call. When I got the information about the break of the alliance, a BSP leader was sitting with me on the stage. I asked him why BSP broke the alliance. He said both you and I have been cheated,” SP President revealed.

On the SP contesting elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Akhilesh Yadav said small states have good opportunities to become a national level party.

On the allegations of land grabbing leveled against BJP leaders in Ayodhya, he said this is happening in the entire state. Their leaders are occupying not only the land but even the pond, he charged.