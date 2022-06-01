Mandi Supervisor caught red-handed taking Rs 30,000 bribe

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has caught Madan Lal, a Mandi (grain market) supervisor posted in Market Committee Fatehabad red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

Sharing this information on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau informed that complainant Surender Parkash, resident of Jagjivan pura Fatehabad had approached the vigilance when the accused had sought money by threatening him to cancel his seed factory license.

The complainant, who did not wish to pay the bribe, brought this matter to the notice of the Vigilance Bureau.

After verifying the complaint, the Bureau team laid a trap and caught the accused Mandi Supervisor red-handed while accepting Rs 30,000.

The spokesperson further added that the investigation, in this case, is being done after the registration of a case against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Bureau’s police station in Hisar.