Manas National Park in Assam to reopen on October 1

Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Assam, is all set to welcome tourists once again for the 2023-2024 season starting on October 1, 2023.

The park was temporarily closed since June 5, 2023, as a precautionary measure in the wake of the monsoon season.

The announcement of the reopening was officially made by Rajen Choudhury, field director of Manas National Park, through a communiqué issued on Tuesday.

Choudhury emphasised that the park’s reopening was contingent upon compliance with the relevant regulations outlined in the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972 and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules of 1997.

To commemorate this occasion, a special event has been planned at the Bahbari Range within the national park.

An official notice stated, “Following the completion of the prescribed monsoon closure period mandated by the Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority letter no. 15-1(17)/2015-NTCA dated August 18, 2015, we are pleased to announce that Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve will be open for the 2023-24 ecotourism season, effective from October 1, 2023. This opening is subject to adherence to the relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997, until further notice.”