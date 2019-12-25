With the festive season of Christmas and New Year hits the calendar, the citizens make their plan to head towards hill stations to get an exciting experience of snow fall. Manali, which has been the top most priority of tourists during the season, is witnessing the fresh spell of snowfall, resulting in long traffic jam.

As per the reports, locals and tourists were stuck in a 4 km long traffic jam on Monday morning on the Manali-Solang-Nalla route. Vehicular movement came to a halt on the Manali-Keylong road and the route to Kullu and Manali in Lahaul-Spiti resumed on Tuesday morning.

The bus service between Keylong-Kullu will be resumed, as per the reports.

According to the Meteorological Department, Keylong recorded the lowest minimum temperature at minus 14.3 degrees Celsius. While Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 2.9 degrees Celsius, Manali and Bhuntar in Kullu shivered at minus 3 and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Manali received its first snowfall about two weeks back, attracting tourists to the hill station.

Gulaba, Solang and Kothi hills in Himachal received moderate snow while Kalpa in Kinnaur and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti also experienced snowfall.

A number of schools have also changed their timings due to the weather conditions.

“The timings of the primary schools would be from 10 AM to 3 PM while those of the Middle/High/Senior Secondary schools would be from 10 AM to 4 PM. Timings of schools having double shifts have not been changed,” an official statement read.