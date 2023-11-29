Man thrashed to death with helmet at Sector 17, Chandigarh

A 34 year old man was killed in the early hours of Tuesday at Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Abhishek Vig from Sector 24, fell victim to a fatal assault. Reports indicated that a helmet became the weapon that took his life.

According to the police, Vig had been drinking with individuals yet to be identified. The altercation that led to the assault occurred near the cricket stadium roundabout around 4 am. Initial findings suggest that two known acquaintances of Vig attacked him, prompting a hasty escape from the scene after the brutal assault. An official shared that the altercation arose during their drinking session within Vig’s car.

Fortunately, a concerned passerby alerted the police about the incident, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. Upon arrival, they discovered Vig in a critical condition, lying amidst a pool of blood. Rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The police promptly launched a murder case at the Sector 17 police station, initiating a thorough investigation into the incident. The authorities managed to apprehend the two suspects, identified as Vijay Kumar (alias Shintu), aged 28 and a resident of Hallo Majra, along with Hari, aged 19, through a dedicated team led by DSP Udaypal Singh. Sources revealed that grainy footage from the area captured the assailants striking Vig, aiding in the pursuit of justice for the senseless crime.