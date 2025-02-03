Man shoots his son dead over money dispute in MP

A BJP MLA’s elder brother shot his son dead with a licenced rifle following a monetary dispute in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Makdon tehsil.

The accused, Mangal Malviya, is the elder brother of BJP MLA Satish Malviya from the Ghhatiya seat in Ujjain district, which is the home district of MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

According to ASP (Rural) Nitesh Bhargava, Mangal Malviya shot his son, Arvind Malviya, with a 12-bore licensed gun.

The police said that investigations pointed out that Mangal Malviya had a dispute with his son Arvind about taking money from the family’s grocery store. Following a heated argument on the issue in the morning, Mangal opened fire on Arvind, killing him on the spot.

The police were informed about the incident and their team rushed to the spot. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem while the father of the accused was taken into custody for questioning.