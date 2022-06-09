Man involved in 50 theft cases in Haryana, Rajasthan arrested

The Haryana Police have arrested a man involved in about 50 cases of snatching and theft in Rewari, Dharuhera, Gurugram, and Rajasthan from the Nuh district. A desi katta (locally-made pistol), seven snatched mobile phones, 55 SIM cards, and two stolen motorcycles were recovered from his possession.

Sharing the information on Thursday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said the arrested accused has been identified as Sarfaroz aka Chillu, a resident of Raniaki in Nuh.

The spokesperson said on Wednesday, information was received that the accused, along with an illegal weapon and the stolen motorcycle, was present on a farm. Thereafter, a police team reached the spot and apprehended him.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed his involvement in about 50 cases of snatching and theft in Haryana’s Rewari, Dharuhera, Gurugram, and adjoining areas of Rajasthan. It was also revealed that he had committed the snatching and theft with his associates,” he added.

More incidents of theft and snatching are likely to be revealed during the interrogation. The information about the arrest of the Sarfaroz has been given to the concerned police. He will be taken under police remand for a thorough interrogation, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police have arrested a criminal wanted in an attempt to murder a case who has been absconding since 2019 from Karnal district.

A Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the accused, identified as Baldev aka Toni, a resident of Dupedi village in Karnal, was wanted in a sensational attempt to murder case. A cash reward of Rs 10,000 on his head was announced by the police in the year 2021.

According to the complainant, the arrested accused, along with his associates, had come in three vehicles on 29 June 2019 at around 11.30 pm, who had attacked the complainants with sticks by blocking the way at the bus stand of village Dupedi and also fired with an intention to kill them. In the attack, one Vikas was seriously injured. The other complainants, Satish and Pinku, also suffered serious injuries.