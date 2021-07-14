The Gurugram police have arrested two wanted criminals carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each after a brief exchange of fire. The accused received two gunshots in their leg while a police constable also received a gunshot in his hand and two other constables received minor injuries, the police said on Wednesday.

The police have also recovered an illegal pistol and a motorcycle from their possession. The arrested accused were allegedly involved in a dozen of cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot and dacoity. They recently had killed a PG operator in Gurugram.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Prashant alias Jontu and Manish Jhakhad, residents of Jhajjar.

“A team of Crime Branch Sector 39 under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Sharma received a tip-off on Wednesday around 4.30 a.m. about the presence of the two criminals in Ghata village, Aravalli road,” Preet Pal Sangwan ACP (crime), told IANS.

Soon after receiving the information, the police team put up a barricade on the stretch. Thereafter, two men on a motorcycle reached there and when the cops tried to stop them, the duo allegedly fired on the police. Around 40 rounds of firing took place during the encounter.

“In a crossfire, bullets hit the legs of Prashant and Manish and the duo fell from the motorcycle and cops arrested them, while a police constable Akash also received a bullet injury in his hand,” the police said.

Later the accused were admitted to a Delhi hospital for further treatment.

“The duo were involved in serious offences like murder, attempt to murder and many others which they had committed in Gurugram, Jhajjar and Dadri in Haryana.

On May 5, 2021, they had killed a PG operator Sandeep at Islampur village in Gurugram due to old enmity. A case in this regard was registered at Sadar police station Gurugram, the ACP said.