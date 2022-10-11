‘Bad Character’ killed in Delhi over use of public toilet

A man declared a Bad Character (BC) by Ashok Vihar police station, was badly thrashed by two men and eventually succumbed to his injuries on Monday evening. The incident is reported from Ashok Vihar area, where, post-fight, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

A case under relevant sections has been registered by the police and both the accused namely Mohit (19) and Sahil (22) have been arrested. Both the accused are brothers and residents of CSA colony, Ashok Vihar, Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West), Usha Rangnani said that information about the incident was received on Monday at around 4:50 PM from a hospital regarding the admission of one seriously injured person, who was declared brought dead.

Immediately, a police team reached the spot, where the deceased was identified as Raja Babu 21, a resident of Satsang Colony, Ashok Vihar.

During initial inquiry, it was revealed the deceased had an argument with two other persons living in the same locality over using the public toilets. During the argument the deceased threatened them by showing a surgical blade.

A scuffle started between them, during which Mohit and Sahil beat Raja grievously, causing him severe head and chest injuries. Later, Raja succumbed to his injuries.

Both the accused have been arrested and further legal action is being taken.