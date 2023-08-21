Man hacks wife, kids to death before killing self over pet dog

A man allegedly killed his wife and two children with a sword and injured his two more kids, after the family members prevented him from killing the family’s pet dog.

The man later killed himself by slitting his throat with the same sword.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Baloda Arzi village near Badnagar town in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh.

As per information, when the accused, Dilip Panwar (45), returned home late on Saturday night in an inebriated condition, his dog started barking at him. Enraged at the dog, Dilip brought a sword from inside the house to kill the dog. As his wife, Gangabai (40), daughter Neha (17) and son Yogendra (14) tried to stop him, in a fit of rage, he attacked them with the sword and killed them on the spot.

He also attacked his other two kids, Devendra (13) and Bulbul (11) too, but they somehow managed to escape with injuries.

The injured children informed the neighbors, who called the police. When the police reached the spot, they found the bodies of the wife and two children.

Dilip’s body was also found at the spot with his throat slit and the sword near it. Police surmise he killed himself with the sword.

The four bodies were sent for postmortem and their last rites were conducted yesterday.

The two injured kids were admitted to the hospital.

This was the second incident in two days when people were killed over petty disputes regarding pet dogs. Two days ago, a bank security guard had shot dead two brothers-in-law and injured six people after a dispute occurred over a fight between their pet dogs in Indore city of MP.