Dispute over pet dog ends in killing of two brothers

A man fired indiscriminately and killed his two brothers-in-law and injured around six others over a petty quarrel regarding a pet dog in a colony in Indore late night on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occured in the Krishnabagh colony in Khajrana area at around 11.30 PM.

The accused, Rajpal, is a guard in a bank. He was walking his pet dog in the colony near his house when a stray dog came and the canines began barking and fighting with each other.

The neighbouring family of Rahul Verma (28) and Vimal Amcha (35) entered into an argument with Rajpal over the noise. Other family members of Rahul and Vimal and some other residents of the colony also came out of their houses.

Enraged over the dispute, Rajpal ran into his house and soon appeared on the first floor with a loaded rifle in his hands.

He began firing upon the people standing below.

Rahul and Vimal sustained gun shots and died. Six other people including two women were also injured.

The police were informed and a police team reached the spot and arrested Rajpal.

According to information, Vimal was married to Rahul’s sister. Vimal owned a saloon in Nipania area while Rahul was working in a private firm.