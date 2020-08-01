A man from Mewat who was transporting meat in his vehicle, was brutally beaten up by around 15-20 men for allegedly supplying “beef” in Gurgaon’s Badshahpur area, on Friday.

The video of the incident taken by onlookers has gone viral where the cow vigilantes can be seen brutally thrashing 25-year-old Lukman Khan in the presence of police.

Victim Lukman came to Gurugram for supplying “buffalo meat” in his pick-up truck when some people on two-wheeler started chasing him. He was pulled out from the truck and those people started beating him up with ‘iron rods,’ according to reports.

When people started gathering around them, he was put back in the truck and taken to Badshahpur village, where he was once again thrashed. Those men even took on the police when they tried to intervene into the matter.

Lulkman is admitted to a hospital and sustained critical multiple injuries including skull fracture, his condition is reported to be stable.

The police have filed an FIR against unknown persons, although the video of the incident which is available on social media, shows the faces of the assailants. They have arrested one Pradeep Yadav in this case.