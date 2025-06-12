Raj CM Sharma deplores mob attack at Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma deplored the mob attack at the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh’s Sirajganj district earlier this week calling it “Shameful, Outrageous, and Unforgivable”.

Expressing anguish over the incident in his Facebook post on Thursday, Sharma wrote: “A violent mob in Bangladesh has attacked and desecrated Gurudev’s home which is a site of immense historical and cultural value.”

Advertisement

What is most regrettable is that the mob was chanting hate slogans while the Mohammad Yunus-led interim government remained mute spectators, he lamented. “Infact, this is not mere vandalism, it is a hate crime – a deliberate assault on culture, history and the civilisational identity of Hindu Bengalis,” the chief minister said.

Advertisement

“Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore is the pride of India… His ideology is eternal and indestructible – it cannot and will not (be allowed) to be erased.