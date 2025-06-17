Four more chargesheeted by NIA in Priyangu Pandey mob attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted four more accused in the 2024 West Bengal Priyangu Pandey mob attack case.

According to the agency, Pious Prasad alias Sujal, Md. Tipu alias Tipua, Mohit Mahato alias Sahi, and Md. Javed alias Anda have been charged under various sections of BNS, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act in the 3rd supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Kolkata, on Monday.

Advertisement

With this development, now, a total of 18 accused have been chargesheeted so far, of whom 17 have been arrested and one is still absconding, officials said.

Advertisement

The investigations by the anti-terror agency have revealed that the four men now chargesheeted were actively involved in the criminal conspiracy related to the attack on the entourage of Priyangu Pandey with explosives and firearms near Gate number 3 of the Anglo Indian Jute Mill staff quarters in the area falling under the Police Station Bhatpara.

Pandey and his team were on their way to the residence of former MP Arjun Singh, in vehicles when the attack took place. Pandey’s driver Ravi Verma and one of his close aides, Rabi Singh, suffered gunshot injuries during the attack. The central probe agency is continuing with its probe in the case.