Man accused of theft beaten, tonsured, forced to clean drain

Video of a crowd encircling a man tied to a pole slapping and kicking him accusing him of theft has gone viral on social media.

The victim’s ordeal did not end there. The mob even got his head shaved before forcing him to clean a drain with his bare hands.

It is being claimed in the viral video that the man was caught stealing a water motor from a house in Wazirabad, North Delhi red-handed. He was later set free without informing the local police.

The incident said to have happened on Friday noon evoked many reactions on social media. Many social media users demanded action against those who took law into their own hands.

Amid the clamor for action against the culprits, the local police took cognisance of the matter based on the viral video. It was learnt that the victim identified as Sakil was caught stealing a water motor red handed from the house of one Faizan on Friday afternoon by the Wazirabad villagers.

After this, the villagers tied him to the pole and started beating him with blows and kicks. Based on initial inquiry, the local police registered a case in the matter and initiated legal proceedings against the alleged persons.