INDIA bloc student wings to protest against UGC draft, paper leaks on March 26

Student organizations affiliated with INDIA bloc partners will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar on March 26 against issues such as paper leaks, the new UGC draft, the restoration of student body elections, and social justice in the education sector, among other concerns. The announcement was made on Saturday at a joint press conference here.

The participating student outfits include the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Left-affiliated groups such as the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), and All India Students’ Federation (AISF), along with the Muslim Students’ Federation, Samajwadi Party’s Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, and RJD’s Chhatra RJD.

On Saturday, these student bodies convened a meeting, signed a joint resolution, and outlined their plan to mobilize students and educationists, including former UGC chairpersons, INDIA bloc leaders, and teachers’ organizations.

Key issues discussed at the meeting included taking action against paper leaks and corruption in National Testing Agency (NTA) exams such as UGC-NET and NEET.

Additionally, the student leaders rejected the new UGC draft, arguing that it compromises transparency in the appointment of Vice Chancellors in the Central universities.

They also demanded the restoration of student union elections in all universities and called for measures to ensure social justice in the education system, including addressing the non-filling of reserved seats.

Speaking at the press conference, NSUI National President Varun Choudhary said, “The Modi government is systematically destroying the education system. In the past 45 years, unemployment has reached an all-time high, and the student suicide rate has surpassed that of farmers.”

“The government’s policies are creating a suffocating environment for students and youth, pushing them toward despair and uncertainty,” he added.