Five convicts get life imprisonment in Mhow gangrape and assault case

A sessions court in Madhya Pradesh has sentenced five, convicted in the case of looting and assault on two Army trainee officers and their two female friends, and gangrape of one of them, to life imprisonment. The brutal nature of the crime that took place in September last year had sparked national outrage.

The Fourth Additional Sessions, Judge Ravishankar Dohre, delivered the verdict on Monday, sentencing Anil Barod (27), Pawan Wasuniya (23), Ritesh Bhabhar (25), Rohit Girwal (23), and Sachin Makwana (25) to life imprisonment. The sixth accused, a minor, is being tried separately in a juvenile court.

According to reports, the court has also ordered the convicts to compensate the victims. The gangrape survivor will receive Rs 50,000 while the other three victims will get Rs 10,000 each as compensation.

The harrowing incident occurred at Jaam Gate on the Mhow-Mandleshwar road, where two trainee Army officers from the Infantry School, Mhow, had gone with their two female friends.

Special Public Prosecutor Sandhya Uike stated that the six accused intercepted the group, brandishing a pistol and attacking them with sticks. They demanded Rs 10 lakh, threatening to kill them if they failed to pay. The assailants robbed them of their mobile phones and Rs 800 before forcing one trainee officer and a female friend to return to the Infantry School to arrange the ransom.

Meanwhile, they held the remaining trainee officer and a female friend captive, during which the woman was gangraped by Ritesh Bhabhar and Anil Barod.

Following the traumatic incident, a case was registered at the Badgonda police station the next day, leading to a swift investigation. Authorities submitted the final report to the court on October 12, ensuring a speedy trial.

The court’s decision is being seen as a strong message against crimes of this nature, reinforcing the commitment of law enforcement to deliver justice to victims of such heinous acts.