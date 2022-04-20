Malegaon blast witness seeks Madhya Pradesh Police protection

Indore-based mechanic, Jitendra Bhakroda, a key witness in the Malegaon blast case has demanded the security cover from Madhya Pradesh Police, expressing a threat to his life.

Jitendra was asked to appear before a special NIA court in Mumbai on Tuesday but has sought security and expenses for travel.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device attached to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

Bhopal BJP Member of Parliament, Pragya Singh Thakur is one of the accused in this case.

The prosecution claims that the bike that had been used in the Malegaon blast was taken for servicing to Bhakroda’s garage.

However, Bhakroda told, “I used to repair the bike of Ramji. The NIA said that the bike belonged to Pragya Thakur. But I have never met her. Ramji used to come and I knew him. I have told this to the NIA.”

While the court has warned to issue a warrant to compel his presence but he failed to turn up stating that he feared that like witness Dileep Patidar he too will go missing.

“Dilip Patidar, another resident of Indore and a witness in the Malegaon blast case, is still missing after being taken away by Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in November 2008”, said Bhakroda.

The Indore-based mechanic said that he did not have faith in Maharashtra Police and had sent an application to Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra. He said he had also sought time to meet the official but has not yet got it.