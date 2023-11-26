Male undertrial slits his genitals in Odisha jail, NHRC seeks ATR

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice and sought for Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Odisha jail administration in an incident pertaining to a male under-trial slitting his genitals by a steel stand of mosquito coils at Bhadrak district jail in October.

The NHRC acting on petition by human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy sought the report within six weeks, failing, which the Commission shall be constrained to invoke coercive steps Section 13 of PHR Act-1993, the Rights panel directed.

The under-trial Sushant Majhi, booked in a domestic violence case and lodged in the jail, cut his genitals in the jail toilet and the prison authorities rescued him from the toilet while bleeding profusely.

The petitioner has sought for impartial investigation into the incident, alleging that the jail authorities failed to ensure the safety and security of the inmate.