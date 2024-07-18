GTB shootout: NHRC gives Centre, Delhi govt four weeks’ time to submit ATR

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a suo motu cognisance of a media report that a patient was shot dead in a ward of the GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden here on 14th July.

The apex rights body, on Thursday, issued notices to the secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the chief secretary and commissioner of the Police of Delhi asking them to submit a detailed report on the matter within four weeks.

The Commission has also asked the authorities to mention in detail the steps taken/to be taken to address the issue of security in the hospitals.

The rights body observed that apart from the medical treatment of the patients, their safety is a crucial aspect to be looked into by the administration of the government hospitals. The agencies being the administrators of the government hospitals are duty-bound to ensure that incidents of violence and loss of human lives due to them do not recur inside the hospitals, it said.

According to a media report, security arrangements in most of the Delhi hospitals are “very poor”. Usually, the attendants of the patients are issued special attendant/visitor cards by the hospitals to restrict the entry of unwanted visitors in the Hospital Wards but the system of issuing visitor cards to the attendants of the patients is nonfunctional in most of the government hospitals in the national capital.

“The contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issues of lack of safety and security in the government hospitals in Delhi,” the Commission said.