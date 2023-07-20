Malayalam actor booked for remark on Oommen Chandy

The Ernakulam North Police have registered a case against award-winning Malayalam actor Vinayakan for his distasteful remarks against former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy who died two days ago.

A youth Congress activist lodged a police complaint against the actor’s comments on late Oommen Chandy. In his complaint, the youth Congress worker alleged that Vinayakan insulted the departed leader through social media and sought immediate action against him.

Vinayakan had unleashed a storm with a Facebook live early on Wednesday, in which he questioned the importance of three-day mourning over the death of Chandy.

“Who is this Oommen Chandy?” and “Why three days’ mourning had been declared in the state on his demise,” Vinayakan had said in his video message.

In the Facebook live, the actor further said, “Oommen Chandy died and what should we do about it .My father died and your father died. What should we do about it?”

He also criticised the media for the wide coverage given to the procession carrying Chandy’s mortal remains to his home town Puthuppally

Following social media outrage and widespread criticism from various quarters, Vinayakan later withdrew the video from his Facebook account. However, by the time it has already gone viral.