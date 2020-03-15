The Ram temple has been made on a temporary basis at the sacred site in Ayodhya on Sunday. A small makeshift temple made of bullet-proof fibre was reached Ayodhya from Delhi.

There are multiple amenities provided in the makeshift temple. There are two air-conditioners installed in the temple to prevent the devotees from heat.

As per the reports, the platform will be ready in the temple by March 24, after which the Ramlalla idol will be placed on March 25.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the first ‘Aarti’ of Lord Ram.

This will be the first time since 1992 that Ramlalla will be shifted from tent to a proper temple.

“Ramlalla has been sitting in the tent for 27 years. But now that the new temple has arrived, ‘Ramlalla’ will be shifted as soon as possible. The temple made of fibre is very superior. It will have all the amenities. Now ‘Ramlalla’ will not have any problem,” said Head priest Acharya Satyendra Das.