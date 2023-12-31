Maintain the spirit of developed India in 2024: PM in year’s last ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India is brimming with self-confidence, imbued with the spirit of a developed India and self-reliance and stressed that the nation should maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well.

“India is brimming with self-confidence, imbued with the spirit of a developed India; the spirit of self-reliance. We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well,” Modi said in this year’s last episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ monthly radio show.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister recounted several achievements of 2023 and urged the people to take a resolve to grow afresh with new energy in 2024.

“In these 108 episodes, we have seen numerous examples of public participation and have got inspiration from them. After reaching this stage, we have to resolve to grow afresh with new energy and at a faster pace and it is such a pleasant coincidence that tomorrow’s sunrise would be 2024’s first sunrise. We would have entered 2024,” the PM said.

Modi highlighted the wonderful performance of Indian athletes in Cricket, Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

“This year, our athletes have also performed outstandingly in sports. Our athletes won 107 medals in the Asian Games and 111 medals in the Asian Para Games. In the Cricket World Cup, Indian players won everyone’s hearts with their performance…Now, Paris Olympics will be organised in 2024 for which the entire nation is encouraging athletes,” PM Modi said.

He also recalled one of the greatest moments of the year when India successfully landed on the moon and said that he receives congratulatory messages even today.

“Even today, people send messages congratulating me for the success of Chandrayaan-3. I am sure, just like me, you would be proud of our scientists, especially our women scientists,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister called upon the youth of the country to explore AI tools related to real-time translation of speeches. He recalled his recent experience with the technology when his speech at the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam was translated from Hindi to Tamil in real time.

“I urge the youths to explore AI tools related to real-time translation and make them 100 per cent foolproof,” he said, adding that the technology would bring ease of functioning in different sectors including judiciary and education, once it is implemented there.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that people have composed various new bhajans and poems on Lord Ram and Ayodhya, and urged them to share all of these using ShriRamBhajan on social media.

He also wanted to share with people the experiences of well-known people who talk about physical and mental health. He shared the messages from Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev ji – Fitness of the Mind and actor Akshay Kumar among others.