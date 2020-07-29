Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Candidates waiting to check their Maharashtra Class 10 results 2020 don’t need to wait much. As per the latest updates, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) will soon declare the class 10 results 2020 online on the official website i.e. mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm on July 29, 2020.

As per the official notification regarding the declaration of Maharashtra SSC results 2020 it has been released that the exam result to be announced on July 29th, 2020 at 13:00 Hrs.

Just after the declaration of the Maharashtra SSC results 2020 candidates need to visit the official website and follow the instruction to easily check the results online.

How to check Maharashtra class 10 results 2020?

Once the exam results 2020 is declared on the official website then the candidate need to visit the official website i.e. mahresult.nic.in

– Click on the result tab

– A new window will open and candidate need to enter the required information including roll number, registration number and date of birth

– Submit the details online and result will be available on the screen.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the official website some of the candidates may face technical issues in checking their results. In such case candidates are advised to stay calm and try to get connected with the website in a short interval of time.