Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Deb quits party

In yet another jolt to Congress, former MP and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Deb has reportedly resigned from the party, sources said on Monday.

Party sources said that she has sent her resignation to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, party leaders remained tight-lipped on the recent developments.

The resignation comes two days after Deb met Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi along with the newly appointed Assam Congress team in the national capital.

Deb is daughter of former Union Minister late Santosh Mohan Deb.

Ahead of the Assam assembly polls, there were rumors that she is quitting the party. However, she rejected the charges of leaving the party then.

In last few days, Assam Congress has been witnessing desertions.