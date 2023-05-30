The Maharashtra Board, also called as State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, will likely declare the result of their 10th board on May 31. However, the date is yet to be confirmed.

Students can check their results online through the official website of the Maharashtra board. The official websites, www.mahahsscboard.in, and www.mahresult.nic.in, will provide direct links to access the Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2023.

The Maharashtra Board 10th results for the year 2023 will be accessible to students through the result link. To check their results, students will need to enter either their roll number or their mother’s name. The Maharashtra SSC exams for 2023 were conducted between March 2 and March 25.

In order to pass the Maharashtra 10th exams, students will be required to obtain a minimum of 35 percent marks. This passing criterion ensures that students have met the necessary requirements to successfully complete their 10th-grade education in Maharashtra.

By accessing the result link and entering the required information, students will be able to view their individual results and assess their performance in the Maharashtra Board 10th exams for the year 2023.

The Maharashtra Board 10th marksheet will provide comprehensive information about the student’s performance in the exams. It typically includes the following details:

1. Student’s name: The full name of the student who appeared for the Maharashtra Board 10th exams.

2. School number: A unique identification number assigned to the student’s school.

3. Center number: A specific number assigned to the examination center where the student appeared for the exams.

4. Mother’s name: The name of the student’s mother, which is used as one of the identifiers in the mark sheet.

5. Marks secured in each subject: The marks obtained by the student in each subject of the Maharashtra 10th exams. This will be listed separately for each subject.

6. Total marks and percentage: The total marks achieved by the student across all subjects and the corresponding percentage calculated based on those marks.

7. Qualifying status: Indicates whether the student has passed or failed the Maharashtra 10th exams based on their overall performance.

In the event that a student fails to meet the passing criteria, they will have the opportunity to appear in supplementary exams.