Maharashtra-like situation won’t arise in Himachal: Minister

Public Works and Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the situation of Maharashtra will never arise in Himachal Pradesh.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, Vikramaditya Singh said that the Congress has come to power in Himachal Pradesh with a comfortable majority by winning 40 seats and no one can topple the government for the next five years.

All Congress leaders are united, he claimed, adding that Ajit Pawar’s situation is not going to be created in Himachal Pradesh.

“Our state is a trend setter and does not follow the path made by others. Himachal Pradesh has also shown the path of victory for the Congress party. The state is already in strong hands,” he reassured.

He alleged that the Central government has withheld Rs 4,000 crore, which should be restored.

Accusing the BJP leaders of trying to create an atmosphere of instability by coming to Himachal Pradesh, the minister said they won’t succeed in their objective.

He said that the state government is running under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and better governce is visible.

This is not being digested by the BJP, he claimed, adding that government will not fall merely on the assumptions of the BJP.

Vikramaditya Singh said that funds for the development of Himachal are stuck with the central government, BJP should instead make efforts to get this fund released.

The central government should provide the budget of PMGSY and CRF as soon as possible, he demanded.

Talking on Uniform Civil Code, the Minister said that he will support whatever decision is taken by the top leadership of the Congress party.

The BJP is tryong to divert the attention of the public from real issues ahead of the Lok Sabha elections approach.

“To divert attention from rising inflation, unemployment and other important issues, the central government has raised this Uniform Civil Code,” he said.