Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: Mahayuti eyes landslide in Maha, Hemant Soren set to return in J’khand

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results Live: The BJP-led Mahayuti is poised to sweep Maharashtra, while the Congress-led INDIA bloc is leading in Jharkhand as counting of votes for the assembly elections in both states continues. Maharashtra went to polls on November 20, while Jharkhand voted in two phases on November 13 and 20.

In Maharashtra, the BJP is leading in 129 seats, with its Mahayuti allies Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) ahead in 55 and 40 seats, respectively. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) are struggling to make an impact, leading in 20 and 19 seats, respectively, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) is ahead in just 12 constituencies.

Key battles in Maharashtra include Ajit Pawar, who is leading his relative Yugendra Shrinivas Pawar. Devendra Fadnavis is maintaining a comfortable lead in Nagpur South West, solidifying his position as the frontrunner for the chief minister’s post. In Worli, Aaditya Thackeray has consolidated his lead over Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora.

Advertisement

In Jharkhand, the Congress-led INDIA bloc is performing strongly. The JMM, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is ahead in 33 seats, while the Congress is leading in 16 and the RJD in five. The BJP, despite its aggressive campaign, is trailing with leads in just 22 seats, and smaller NDA allies, including Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JDU, are ahead in just one seat each.

Results for bypolls in 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Kerala, will also be declared today.

Below are the live updates: