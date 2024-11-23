Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Congress-led Mahagathbandhan in lead, show early trends

Early trends in Jharkhand’s 2024 Assembly Elections indicate that the Congress-led Mahagathbandhan is in the lead as of 10:00 AM on Saturday, with the counting of votes underway.

According to the Election Commission of India data, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading in 20 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 10. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), also part of the Congress-led grand alliance, is leading in five seats.

On the other hand, the BJP is leading in 21 seats, while its coalition partners, the All Jharkhand Students Union Party (AJSUP) and Janata Dal (United), are ahead in one seat each.

Advertisement

The Congress-led alliance includes Hemant Soren’s JMM, RJD, and CPI(M), while the BJP-led NDA has AJSU Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) as its constituents.

The counting of votes for the 2024 Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections began at 8 AM, and the results are expected to be declared by this evening. Alongside these elections, counting is also underway for bypolls in 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Punjab.