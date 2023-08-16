# India

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in apartment in Thane; no causality reported

ANI | New Delhi | August 16, 2023 7:20 am

Delhi,Fire

representational image

A fire broke out in an apartment in Maharashtra’s Thane in the early hours of Wednesday.
However, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation, no causality has been reported yet.
Four fire tenders are present at the spot.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
Further details are awaited.

