Maharashtra: 13 people dead, many trapped in Raigad landslide incident

As many as 13 people died, including one rescuer, after the landslide occurred at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, police said.

“12 bodies have been retrieved from the debris in Irshalwadi, Raigad; also, one rescuer died of cardiac arrest. Total of 13 deaths till now,” police said on Thursday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at the scene of the tragedy in the morning to review and take stock of the relief and rescue efforts in the Raigad district.

He expressed grief over the landslide incident in Raigad that killed. He also announced an aid of five lakh rupees to the families of the deceased, said officials.

According to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Maharashtra, CM Eknath Shinde announced an ex- gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the Raigad Police has set up a control room after the incident. The police said that so far they have rescued 22 people from the spot but many are feared trapped in the debris.

“We will get a better idea of the situation when the daylight comes. Presently over 100 people from Police and district administration are involved in the rescue operation and we are getting help from NDRF, locals and some NGOs too,” the Raigad Police said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after a landslide in Raigad district amid heavy rainfall while several are still trapped.

Shah said four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to carry out the rescue operation.

