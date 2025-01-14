Mahakumbh’s First Amrit Snan: Sacred union of sants and devotees, Naga Sadhus’s royal procession becomes major attraction

On the holy occasion of the first Amrit Snan in the Mahakumbh, the banks of the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj transformed into a vibrant tapestry of faith and divinity.

A massive crowd of devotees gathered at Mahakumbh and took the holy dip at Sangam even before the break of dawn on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

The scene at the Sangam reflected the profound essence of Indian culture and tradition. Devotees from across the country gathered at the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati, taking holy dip to seek blessings and purification.

According to officials, till 10 AM, over 14 million people had taken a dip in the Sangam.

Braving the cold, millions of pilgrims from India and abroad arrived at the confluence of the three rivers for the auspicious Amrit Snan. At Brahma Muhurta, countless devotees immersed in the holy waters, praying for happiness, health, and prosperity, embodying India’s rich culture and traditions.

Among the Akharas, the Naga Sadhus of Panchayat Nirvani Akhara performed the Amrit Snan first in royal form, adorned with spears, tridents, and swords. Riding horses and chariots, sadhus and sants led a grand procession, spreading devotion and spiritual energy. Bhajan troupes and chanting devotees added to the divine ambience.

From early morning, devotees thronged the Nagvasuki temple and Sangam area. Elderly, women, and youth, carrying bundles on their heads, walked with unwavering faith. Many, driven by devotion, began bathing in the sacred Ganga waters during the night itself.

The administration ensured strict safety arrangements in Mahakumbh Nagar. Barricades were placed on all roads, and vehicles underwent thorough checks. The entire event remained peaceful and well-organised with police and security forces deployed at every point.

DIG Kumbh Mela Vaibhav Krishna and SSP Rajesh Dwivedi, along with the police team, marched on foot in the fair area, accompanied by horses, clearing the way for the Akhada Sadhus heading for the Amrit Snan.

Chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ echoed across the 12-kilometre stretch of the bathing ghats. Alongside the sadhus performing the Amrit Snan, common devotees also took a sacred dip, expressing their deep faith.

Such countless scenes were witnessed at Sangam, with saints and sages of various Akharas performing unique bathing rituals, showcasing their deep devotion. Amidst this, families were seen expressing the essence of Indian values — with fathers carrying their children on their shoulders for a holy dip and sons assisting their elderly parents to experience the sacred waters.

On the sacred occasion of Mahakumbh, the distinction between night and day fades into insignificance. Throughout the night, an unbroken stream of devotees continues to flow. On the bustling Sangam banks, every person was seen engrossed in assimilating his share of faith and divinity.

Amidst India’s boundless diversity, a breathtaking unity unfolds — a harmonious convergence of traditions, languages, and attires. Pilgrims from every corner of the nation gather here, united by a singular purpose — to take the holy dip and experience the profound spiritual awakening that this sacred event offers.

The Mahakumbh has also become a symbol of cultural harmony, with the saffron flags of the Sanatan tradition flying high alongside the Indian Tricolour. The saffron flags reflect the depth of faith and religious dedication, while the Tricolour proudly represents the unity and integrity of the nation.

On Tuesday, the Tricolour was prominently displayed in the grand procession of several Akharas, adding a dimension of national pride to this divine festival. This confluence of symbols beautifully portrayed India’s unity in diversity.

Mahakumbh is more than a religious gathering; it is a phenomenon that infuses divinity into every aspect of life. It is not merely seen but deeply felt, touching the soul and offering unparalleled peace. This grand celebration not only rekindles religious sentiments but also showcases the profound cultural heritage and collective spirit of Indian society.

For those who partake in it, the Mahakumbh is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, leaving an indelible mark on the heart and soul.