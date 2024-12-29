Mahakumbh will be a scene of unity in diversity, not seen anywhere in the world: PM in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Mahakumbh in the last Mann Ki Baat programme of the year on Sunday.

PM Modi spoke for about four minutes on the importance of Mahakumbh, which will be held on the banks of the Sangam.

Advertisement

He said that everyone should imbibe the message of Mahakumbh, and the mantra of the entire country should be unity. The Prime Minister said that the continuous flow of the Ganga should not divide society but inspire countrymen to follow the continuity of unity.

Advertisement

Regarding the world’s biggest cultural event to be held from January 13 to February 26, PM Modi said that tremendous preparations are underway for the Mahakumbh starting from January 13 next year. He added that during his visit to Prayagraj a few days ago, he witnessed the vastness of the Maha Kumbh Mela area from the helicopter; his heart became happy and was mesmerised by its size, beauty, and grandeur.

Prime Minister Modi said that the specialty of Mahakumbh is not only in its vastness but also in its diversity. Crores of people will participate in the Mahakumbh, a congregation of lakhs of saints, thousands of traditions, and several Akharas. He added that it will be a scene of unity in diversity, not seen anywhere else in the entire world.

He said that this is a Mahakumbh of unity, which will strengthen the mantra of unity. He called upon the countrymen to return only with a pledge of unity if they go to Mahakumbh.

PM Modi also mentioned the use of AI in the preparations for Mahakumbh. He said that the spirit of division and hatred should be abandoned. He also gave detailed information about Digital Mahakumbh.

For the first time, he said, an AI chatbot available in 11 Indian languages is being used in Mahakumbh, through which all information about the event can be received via text or voice messages. He also mentioned that AI-powered cameras are being installed in Mahakumbh to assist those who get separated during the event.