Mahakumbh goes global: International delegation to take holy dip at Sangam

The grand and divine Mahakumbh, organized by the Uttar Pradesh government, is capturing global attention. A 21-member delegation from 10 countries is set to take a sacred dip at the Sangam on Thursday, January 16.

The delegation, invited by the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, will arrive on Wednesday.

Their accommodations have been arranged at the Tent City in Arail, developed by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

On Wednesday, the delegation will tour the Mahakumbh Mela area. A heritage walk, scheduled from 5 PM to 6:30 PM, will offer members an opportunity to explore the cultural and historical richness of Prayagraj. In the evening, they will return to the Tent City for dinner and rest.

On Thursday morning, the international delegation will take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam at 8:00 AM. Following breakfast at 9:30 AM, they will enjoy an aerial view of the Mahakumbh area via helicopter. The tour will conclude at 1:30 PM, after which the delegation will proceed to the airport.

The delegation includes representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).