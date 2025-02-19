India, the land of devotion and culture, poised to reclaim ‘Vishwaguru’ status, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Wednesday during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025. The Minister reflected on India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage, emphasising its legacy as a Vishwaguru.

Calling Mahakumbh a symbol of unwavering faith and unity, Union Minister Manjhi stated, “Today, some forces are trying to undermine our faith, but the presence of crores of devotees here proves that Indian culture remains resolute and eternal.”

Before the holy snan, Manjhi highlighted the global significance of this massive spiritual gathering, saying, “The faith of devotees at Mahakumbh is showcasing India’s strength to the world.” After taking the dip, he expressed his deep spiritual fulfillment, describing the experience as a grand manifestation of India’s rich traditions and cultural grandeur.

Following his Mahakumbh snan, he took to social media platform X to take a jibe at opposition leaders including Lalu Prasad and Mamata Banerjee. In his post, he wrote, “Well brother, I have also taken a holy dip at Kumbh. If this causes unease for some, there’s nothing I can do about it. I suppose Lalu Prasad ji and Mamata Didi might have a bigger issue with it.”

His remarks have triggered political reactions, with many seeing it as a direct attack on the opposition.