Mahakumbh: After first Amrit Snan, cleanliness drive on war footing

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched an intensive cleanliness drive across the Mahakumbh area following the Paush Purnima Snan and Amrit Snan of Makar Sankranti.

Efforts are on to keep the ghats and the fair area clean toilets as well maintained.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s commitment to making this year’s Mahakumbh a ‘Swachh Mahakumbh’, the government has prioritised cleanliness above all. With over 5 crore devotees bathing over the past two days, the fair administration intensified its efforts to maintain cleanliness and hygiene, upholding this commitment.

Mela authorities said here on Wednesday that special teams have been assigned to clear garbage in the fair area, collecting items discarded by devotees for disposal at designated locations. The waste is being promptly packed in black liner bags to ensure efficient and proper disposal.

A large-scale cleaning drive is being conducted for the toilets used during the fair. Additional sanitation teams have been assigned to ensure thorough maintenance, the officer claimed.

Special focus is on cleaning toilets installed across the fairgrounds, from the parking areas to the ghats. Given the heavy usage of these facilities over the past two days, the fair administration has directed prompt action to make them fully functional again.

The administration has urged devotees to avoid littering in the fair area and to dispose of garbage at designated locations, asking for their cooperation in maintaining cleanliness. This appeal is being repeatedly communicated to devotees through the public address system installed along the ghats.

Many devotees have responded positively by assisting the administration, using dustbins at their homes for proper waste disposal.