Mahabir Nayak of Jharkhand to be honoured with Padma Shri for his contribution to arts

Mahabir Nayak, a renowned Nagpuri singer and songwriter, will receive the prestigious Padma Shri award this year for his significant contribution to the field of arts. The announcement, made today, has been met with widespread celebration across Jharkhand, particularly among the cultural community.

In an exclusive interaction with The Statesman, Nayak expressed his gratitude and described the honor as a recognition of Jharkhand’s cultural heritage.

“This award is not just mine; it is the honor of every citizen of Jharkhand. I dedicate it to my people and my land,” he said, beaming with pride.

Known as an exponent of Theth Nagpuri—a traditional form of Nagpuri music— Nayak has spent over six decades preserving and promoting the rich folk music of Jharkhand.

His dedication has not only safeguarded the art form but also inspired younger generations to embrace and carry forward the legacy of Nagpuri music.

Nayak’s journey is marked by significant milestones, including over 1,000 stage performances and the establishment of the Kunjban organization in 1985 alongside Padma Shri Mukund Nayak, aimed at mentoring young artists in traditional music.

His works have played a pivotal role in giving Nagpuri music a distinct identity on national and international platforms.

The cultural fraternity of Jharkhand has hailed this recognition as a proud moment for the state.

Speaking about the honor, a local cultural activist said, “Shri Nayak’s contribution to preserving Nagpuri music is unparalleled. This award is a testament to his tireless efforts to keep Jharkhand’s art and culture alive.”

The Padma Shri award, one of India’s highest civilian honours, will be conferred upon Nayak at a ceremony later this year, solidifying his legacy as a torchbearer of Jharkhand’s cultural heritage.