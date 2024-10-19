Maha polls will change country’s politics: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav claimed that this assembly polls of November 20 will change the politics of the country along with that of Maharashtra.

“This election of Maharashtra is a historic election. The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra has made the people very sad and there is massive corruption taking place in the present government in Maharashtra. Money is being wasted. There was a lot of confusion in the construction work of roads. The people of this government did not even spare Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and there was a scam in the construction of his statue due to which it fell. This government insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This election is an election to save the honor of Maharashtra and the people of Maharashtra will save the honor of this place by removing the BJP government,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting amid heavy rains in Dhule assembly constituency on the second day of the two-day election round of Maharashtra here on Saturday, SP President said that like Uttar Pradesh, the strength of Samajwadi Party is visible in Dhule also. There is the same atmosphere and the same kind of enthusiasm. We hope that this time, only the SP candidate will reach the assembly from Dhule, he claimed.

He said that the identity of our country and society is brotherhood, people of every religion and class live together but BJP is spreading hatred in the society. BJP is misusing power to scare people. The BJP government at the Centre has hollowed out the country’s economy. This government has brought the country into the category of worst countries in the world in the hunger index. Yadav said that the Mahayuti government of Maharashtra is not a government elected by the people but this is a government taken over by fraud.

“The party was broken , the government was toppled and then the government was formed by deception. The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate this. Maharashtra is the workplace of social justice, it is the workplace of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji, those who want to change the Constitution should remember, Baba Saheb’s land and the people of Maharashtra will change those who want to change the Constitution,” he said adding ,” if the Maharashtra government is removed, the Delhi government will also be removed. The BJP government in Delhi is not going to survive, it is going to fall. As soon as the Delhi government goes, the bulldozer government and its injustice will end”.

He alleged that the Mahayuti government pushed Maharashtra back. Once Maharashtra used to provide jobs and employment to the people. But the BJP government of Delhi and the Mahayuti government here pushed the industries and factories out of Maharashtra. BJP has snatched away the livelihood of common people and has makes false promises. He said his party will help in forming a secular government in Maharashtra.

Addressing the public meeting, Maharashtra SP president and MLA Mr. Abu Asim Azmi said that the BJP government is flouting the Constitution. BJP is destroying brotherhood and culture. The Constitution and reservation are being abolished in the BJP government. SP will not allow the strength of the Constitution to be destroyed. The meeting was addressed by the party’s Kairana MP Iqra Hasan, its Dhule candidate Irshad Bhai Jagirdar, MLA Raees Shaikh and other leaders.