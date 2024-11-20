Maha polls: CM Shinde confident of huge majority; says, “People have seen their 2.5 yrs of rule and our 2.5 yrs of development”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday expressed confidence in winning the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, asserting that people have witnessed the contrast between the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA’s) 2.5 years of rule and the development achieved during the 2.5 years of the current Maha Yuti government.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Shinde said, “People have not forgotten what happened in 2019. The mandate was for Maha Yuti, but Maha Yuti could not form the government. People have seen their (Maha Vikas Aghadi) 2.5 years of rule and our 2.5 years of development. Mahayuti will form the government with a huge majority.”

He also urged voters to step out and actively participate in the festival of democracy. “Today is the festival of democracy, and everyone should participate and vote. This will strengthen Maharashtra and its democracy,” the Chief Minister said.

Maharashtra witnessed a sluggish start to voting, with a turnout of just 18.14 per cent recorded till 11:00 am.

Among the constituencies, Aheri reported the highest voter turnout at 30.06 per cent, followed by Uran at 29.26 per cent. On the other hand, several constituencies recorded alarmingly low turnouts, including Pachora at 8.53 per cent, Deglur at 10.26 per cent, and Madha at 11.12 per cent till 11am.

In comparison, the 2019 Assembly elections had seen a voter turnout of 61.5 per cent across the state.

Counting of votes will take place on November 23, with results expected to be announced the same day.