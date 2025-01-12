Maha Kumbh: Youths gather at Sangam for Maha Snan on National Youth Day

A day before the Paush Purnima in Mahakumbh, the banks of the Sangam witnessed an overwhelming surge of faith with lakhs of devotees, spanning all age groups – youth, the elderly, and children – coming together with immense enthusiasm to take a holy dip in the sacred waters.

The occasion also coincided with the National Youth Day, further energising the youth, who embraced the festival as an opportunity to connect with their roots and traditions. Bathing at the VIP Ghat and Sangam Nose, they captured and shared their moments, symbolising a blend of ancient faith and modern connectivity.

Advertisement

The vibrant atmosphere reflected the essence of the Sanatan culture with the devotees showcasing unwavering faith and joy. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered unprecedented security measures to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims. The Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) monitors every activity across Mahakumbh city, complemented by AI-enabled cameras for enhanced surveillance. Senior officials, DIG Vaibhav Krishna and SSP Rajesh Dwivedi, are personally overseeing the arrangements, supported by an augmented police force providing real-time updates.

Advertisement

In the digital era, Mahakumbh’s fervor has extended to social media, with devotees sharing their experiences through videos and pictures. Many offered their families virtual “darshan” of Maa Ganga via video calls. In contrast, group calls on platforms like Facebook Live and WhatsApp Live brought the divine celebration closer to distant loved ones. International and domestic pilgrims praised the government’s arrangements, describing the scene as unparalleled. Integrating modern technology with cultural tradition has made this Mahakumbh a symbol of seamless devotion and innovation.

Meanwhile, due to Paush Purnima, the first bathing festival of Maha Kumbh, many restrictions will be imposed on the railway stations of the city from Sunday evening. Passengers’ entry will not be allowed at the Prayagraj Sangam station in Daraganj from January 12 to 15. To board the trains running from here, one will have to go to the Prayag station. Apart from this, entry will be given only from the city side at Prayagraj Junction. Whereas, the passengers de-boarding the trains here will be evacuated from the Civil Lines side.

Like the Prayagraj Junction, passengers will be allowed entry from one side at Prayagraj Chhivki, Naini Junction, Prayag Junction, Phaphamau and Subedarganj railway stations. Whereas, the passengers de-boarding the trains here will be evacuated from the second entrance of the concerned station.

This is the first time that apart from the Prayagraj Junction, the entry and exit routes are being made separate at all the stations of the city. So that, there is no cross movement of passengers at any station. During this period, passengers will be allowed entry only from the passenger shelters built at the stations.

On the other hand , traffic chaos has occurred in Prayagraj city and in Mahakumbh area since Saturday evening as lakhs of pilgrims and Kalpvasis were reaching the fair.