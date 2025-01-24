Maha kumbh: Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad demands Sanatan board

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad on Friday intensified the demand for the formation of Sanatan Board.

Akhara Parishad President Ravindra Puri said he will demand for a Sanatan Board from PM Modi and PM Modias Dakshina in the Mahakumbh.

Puri also spoke about the Prayagraj Dharma Sansad. He shared the entire outline of its event in front of the media.

All India Akhara Parishad and Ma Mansa Devi Temple Trust President Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj said that Mahakumbh is the center of faith of Sanatan Dharma, which is associated with everyone’s faith, so there will be another Sanatan Mahakumbh in this Mahakumbh who will know in a decisive role.

“The day of freedom of religion will be eternal on that day when a Sanatan board will be formed and the flag of Sanatan will fly.

Anand Peethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Balkanand Giri said that Sanatan has existed since the beginning of the creation. Everything else is a byproduct of this. He said that the way our temples, monasteries and religious places are occupied today, the Sanatan Board will do the work of liberating them all.

He said that the Sanatan Board will take care of everything which is in the interest of Sanatan and its protection. He said that earlier every monastery had its own Acharya Kulam where along with education, knowledge of scriptures and Buddhism was imparted to the students, but gradually all of them were taken over.

The Mahamandaleshwar said that now with the help of Sanatan Board, all those places will be freed from encroachment and will be helped in reopening.

International legend Vyas Swami Devkinandan Thakur said that our sisters and daughters are being made to dance in schools. Our culture is still not free. To take this matter forward we need the Sanatan Board. Yogiji and Modiji are the hosts of this Kumbh and Peethadhishwar Acharya of the Akharas present with us is. He said that if the host is good then the Dakshina will also be good. He said- Yagya is not complete without Dakshina.

“We are demanding the formation of Sanatan Board from Yajaman PM Modi and CM Yogi as Dakshina,” he demanded. He said that on January 27, everyone should reach the Sanatan Dharma Sansad in Sector-17.

“Demand with such honesty and strength that if there is a Waqf Board then we need the Sanatan Board at any cost. We will not go back from Sanatani Kumbh without taking Sanatan board,” he said.