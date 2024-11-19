Maha Kumbh 2025: Bollywood art director to design a high-tech control room for seamless coordination

In preparation for the Mahakumbh 2025, which is expected to draw over 25 crore devotees, a state-of-the-art control room is being constructed within the fair area to monitor and manage high-level meetings and coordinate the strategies for the event.

To be set up in seven days, the control room is being designed by a renowned Bollywood art director, known for his expertise in creating sets for major film productions. The control room will house teams of top officers, who will strategize and oversee all aspects of the event’s operations.

Mumbai-based art director and architect Pawan Pandey, who is overseeing the project, has assured that the control room, equipped with special facilities, will be fully operational within just seven days in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision.

“The facility will enable swift monitoring of Mahakumbh arrangements, ensuring a hassle-free experience for devotees from around the world and paving the way for a seamless and secure Mahakumbh 2025,” he stated.

Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi said here on Tuesday that the new control room for Mahakumbh will host VIP meetings focused on essential arrangements for the devotees.

The room will also include a conference hall and media blocks to ensure timely and accurate information reaches millions of people. Over 50 officers will have separate cabins to oversee the operations, including security, administration, healthcare, and water supply.

The control room will also serve as the hub for strategy planning and coordination between various departments. Conference halls and media blocks will be set up here for information dissemination. To monitor the event closely, drones will be deployed around the control room to keep an eye on activities throughout the area.

The control room is being designed in an L-shape to provide high-tech facilities for both officers and their staff. Three special entry gates are under construction and nearing completion.